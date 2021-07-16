MURRAY — Racer softball is set to welcome more additions to the signing class of 2021-2022, which features an additional five student-athletes that plan to continue their academic and athletic careers at Murray State, as announced by MSU head coach Kara Amundson.
The 2021- 2022 class features Emma Olejniczak (Perry, Iowa), Kenadie Gonzalez (South Windsor, Conn.), Gracie Osborn (Paris, Tenn.), Aryanna Marrow (Lexington) and Jade King (Louisville).
“We are excited about this group of young women who will complete our roster for the 2021-2022 season,” said Coach Amundson. “They bring a diverse skill set to the team and we are excited to get them on campus.”
Emma Olejniczak - RHP - Perry, Iowa (University of Iowa)
Emma Olejniczak, a graduate transfer from the University of Iowa, comes to Murray State after completing two seasons as a pitcher for the Hawkeyes. In her high school career, she was a five year starter, with 1,234 career strikeouts and set the Iowa Class 4A state record for single game strikeouts and total at the Iowa state tournament. Off the field, Olejniczak was within the top 10 percent of her graduating class at Perry High School.
Coach Kara Amundson:
“Emma is a veteran pitcher that we are excited to add to our staff. She has extensive Division I experience and knows what it takes to excel and win at this level.”
Kenadie Gonzalez - C - South Windsor, Connecticut (South Windsor High School)
Gonzalez comes to Murray after an All-Conference season with the South Windsor High School Bobcats in 2019. She is a versatile player with experience in the outfielder, as catcher and at third base.
Coach Kara Amundson:
“We are excited to see what kind of impact Kenadie can make as a Racer. She is a solid catcher who controls the game well. She also has a ton of upside as an offensive threat.”
Gracie Osbron - U - Paris, Tennessee (Jackson State Community College)
Gracie Osbron is a transfer from Jackson State Community College where she played two seasons. In the 2020-21 season, she hit .446, had an on base percentage of .542, a slugging percentage of .804 with five home runs and 13 stolen bases. At Henry County High School, she was a finalist for Tennessee Miss Softball, as well as a finalist for Tennessee Female Athlete of the Year. Osborn also excelled in basketball, where she is Henry County’s career scoring leader.
Coach Kara Amundson:
“Gracie is incredibly athletic and has potential to make an impact on both sides of the ball. She can hit for average and power and has the ability to play a lot of positions defensively.”
Yanna Marrow - F - Lexington (University of Pittsburgh)
Yanna Marrow joins the Racers from the University of Pittsburgh where she played one season. Out of Lexington, Marrow was named to the Kentucky State All-Tournament Team as a junior at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.
Coach Kara Amundson:
“Aryanna’s ability to hit the long ball is an exciting addition to our roster. She has played against high level competition in both her travel ball years, as well as her first collegiate year, and we are excited for her continued growth as a player during her time here.”
Jade King - RHP - Clearwater, Florida (Osceola Fundamental High School)
Jade King comes to Murray State after a successful career at Osceola Fundamental High School. She was named All-County Honorable Mention her freshman year.
Coach Kara Amundson:
“Jade is a tough competitor that is willing to put in the work to be good. She adds a different look to our pitching staff, as well.”
These signings complete the 2021 signing class for Racer Softball. Last November, the Racers welcomed Erin Lackey, an infielder from Clarksville, Tennessee (Clarksville HS), shortstop Ella Strickland out of St. Louis, Missouri (Oakville Senior HS) and Isabella Wilson, a utility player, from Troy, Missouri (Troy Buchanan HS).
