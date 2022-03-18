Osbron

Murray State's Gracie Osbron has been solid as a third baseman but it was her hitting that was big Thursday against Texas-El Paso.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY—Host Murray State started strong in Thursday’s softball matchup with Texas-El Paso at Racer Field.

The Racers scored five runs in the first two innings and were never threatened as they won their sixth straight game, 6-0. The win improved the Racers to 16-9 on the season, while the Miners dropped to 11-16. 

The win now moves the Racers into Ohio Valley Conference play with a road trip this weekend to Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville in Edwardsville, Illinois for a three-game series that starts Saturday.

Thursday, the hitting star was third baseman Gracie Osbron, who was 3-for-4 on the day with three RBIs and two runs scored. Her double in the opening inning gave the Racers a 1-0 lead and she scored when teammate Lindsey Carroll smacked her own double for a 2-0 lead.

Osbron was at it again in the second inning, singling home another run after teammate Sierra Gilmore’s two-run single  as those hits left the Racers up 5-0. Then, Osbron finished the day in style by belting a solo home run to left field to end the scoring.

In the circle, Kamyrin Carcich moved to 3-0 on the season as she surrendered no runs in five innings. She only allowed one hit, walked one hitter and struck out four.   

Recommended for you