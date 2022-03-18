MURRAY—Host Murray State started strong in Thursday’s softball matchup with Texas-El Paso at Racer Field.
The Racers scored five runs in the first two innings and were never threatened as they won their sixth straight game, 6-0. The win improved the Racers to 16-9 on the season, while the Miners dropped to 11-16.
The win now moves the Racers into Ohio Valley Conference play with a road trip this weekend to Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville in Edwardsville, Illinois for a three-game series that starts Saturday.
Thursday, the hitting star was third baseman Gracie Osbron, who was 3-for-4 on the day with three RBIs and two runs scored. Her double in the opening inning gave the Racers a 1-0 lead and she scored when teammate Lindsey Carroll smacked her own double for a 2-0 lead.
Osbron was at it again in the second inning, singling home another run after teammate Sierra Gilmore’s two-run single as those hits left the Racers up 5-0. Then, Osbron finished the day in style by belting a solo home run to left field to end the scoring.
In the circle, Kamyrin Carcich moved to 3-0 on the season as she surrendered no runs in five innings. She only allowed one hit, walked one hitter and struck out four.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.