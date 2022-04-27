MURRAY — After winning two out of three games against a strong Southeast Missouri program, Murray State’s softball Racers will deal with yet another powerful program today.
As was the case back in March, the Racers, tied for first place in the Ohio Valley Conference, will have a two-game mid-week set against rival Austin Peay this afternoon in Clarksville, Tennessee. The Popeye’s Battle of the Border installment starts at 2 at Cheryl Holt Field.
Murray State is tied with Belmont for first in the league at 16-4. With Belmont idle today, the Racers would regain sole possession of the OVC’s top spot if they could duplicate the two-game sweep against the Governors that they pulled on March 29 at Racer Field by scores of 2-1 and 2-0.
However, Murray State (32-11-1 overall) has ran into some injury issues in recent weeks. Starting left fielder Chloe Jacque has been out the past four weeks after injuring a foot. Then, just before the SEMO series in Murray, starting center fielder Jensen Striegel also injured a foot.
“That’s part of it. Working through a 56-game season, you’re going to have bumps and bruises sometimes and you’re going to have to work through them. That’s why it’s so important for every kid to be ready,” said Murray State Head Coach Kara Amundson, whose team has exhibited that in a big way.
This past weekend’s series with SEMO was a shining example. Reserve Jordan Childress was huge when she got the bat on the ball in the sixth inning of Sunday’s first game of a twin bill and it resulted in a throwing error that plated the first two runs in a 4-0 win. Isabella Wilson and Erin Lackey also made stirring catches for a re-shuffled outfield.
“I’m really proud of all of them,” Amundson said, adding that Jacque and Striegel, though obviously disappointed with not being able to play, have played the parts of supportive teammates very well. “Those two are really being supportive (joining their uniformed teammates on the dugout fence for innings where they are batting as they wear their protective boots). I’m really proud of how our team rallies around each other.”
Lackey started in left field last Wednesday against Southern Illinois (a 6-6 tie) and was right field against SEMO as Wilson took the left side. It was Lackey, a Clarksville native, who beat Peay in the first game last month at Murray with a two-run walk-off single.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.