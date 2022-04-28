CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Murray State was unable Wednesday to duplicate its feat from March of sweeping longtime Ohio Valley Conference softball power Austin Peay.
In fact, the reverse ensued as the host Governors not only avenged the two-game, mid-week sweep at the hands of the Racers in Murray by winning Wednesday’s games by 2-1 and 4-3 scores, those losses knocked the Racers out of first place in the conference. The Racers entered Wednesday tied with Belmont atop the league standings but the Bruins were able to salvage a split Wednesday with Tennessee State in Nashville that leaves Belmont with a one-game lead.
Murray State dropped to 32-14-1 on the season and 16-6 in the conference standings, while Belmont ended the day 17-5 in the standings.
Murray State led 1-0 in Game 1 on a solo home run from Lindsey Carroll but that would be all of the scoring for the Racers.
Peay (26-20, 13-9 in OVC play) then got to Murray State pitching ace Hannah James in the bottom of the fourth, evening the game after loading the bases. Mea Clark’s sacrfice fly then tied the game as James was lifted after going four innings and surrendering five hits. Jenna Veber (12-5) was solid in relief, only allowing two hits the final two Peay at-bats but could not negotiate the sixth unscathed as Kendall Weinzappel’s RBI single gave Peay the lead for good.
This came after the Racers had missed a golden opportunity in its half of the sixth to not only regain the lead but perhaps build it to a comfortable margin. However, the Racers failed to score after having runners at second and third and only out.
Harley Mullins (9-5) got the win, going the distance, scattering six hits with no walks. Taylor Jackson was 2-for-3 for Murray State, while Weinzappel and Kylie Campbell were both 2-for-3 for Peay.
In Game 2, the Governors shot out of the starting gate with three runs in the first inning, then had to withstand a furious late rally from the Racers as Murray State scored three times in the sixth to tie the game. Carroll’s two-run single followed Gracie Osbron’s RBI single.
However, the Racers would not score again and Peay won it Lexi Osowski’s RBI single in the eighth.
Sierra Gilmore was 2-for-4 for Murray State in Game 2, while Peay had multiple-hit games from Megan Hodum (3-for-4 with two runs scored)and Bailey Shorter (2-for-4 with a run scored. Osowski and Kylie Campbell both had two RBIs for the Governors as well.
