MOBILE, Ala. — A two-game Saturday was on the menu for Murray State softball on the second day of the Jaguar Classic as the Racers clashed with Lipscomb and South Alabama. The Racers dropped the first contest, a 4-0 loss to Lipscomb, but prevailed in the nightcap – winning a 1-0 thriller over the host Jaguars.
Murray State 1,
South Alabama 0
In what would become the definition of a pitchers’ duel in game two of the day, Murray State’s Hannah James turned in another dominant performance in the circle to propel her side to victory.
The junior from Nicholasville struck out seven while issuing just one walk as she recorded a complete-game shutout for the Racers to earn her second victory of the campaign.
Sierra Gilmore would be responsible for the only run of the ballgame when she turned an 0-2 offering into a solo home run to give the Racers a 1-0 advantage to open the fourth inning. James then held the Jaguars to just one hit over the final four frames to preserve the lead and seal a 1-0 victory for Murray State.
Gilmore finished with two hits in the contest, while Jensen Striegel and Taylor Jackson each collected one apiece. The home run for Gilmore is her second of the season and the 19th of her career.
With a combined 12 strikeouts over the two games on the day,James moves into fifth on the Murray State all-time strikeouts list with 198, passing Chelsey Sullivan’s 189. The Racers will return to action on Friday when they begin a five-game weekend at the Tiger Invite in Auburn, Alabama.
