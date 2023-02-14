ABILENE, Texas — After having the best season in program history last year, Murray State’s softball Racers started the 2023 season this past weekend in Texas.
The start was a bit rocky as Murray State was 2-3 in the Wildcat Invitational that was hosted by Abilene Christian. However, it ended with a big positive as the Racers edged Texas El-Paso, 7-6, on Sunday.
The Miners made it interesting, scoring three runs in the final fame but it was not enough to completely erase the 7-3 lead Murray State had built. Lily Fischer led the way for the Racer with two hits as Gracie Osbron had two RBIs and Lindsey Carroll scored twice.
The Racers started rough on Friday, dropping their first two games of the season to Texas A&M Corpus Christi (1-0) and UTEP (3-0) as the bats were slow in awakening. Jenna Veber only surrendered four hits in Game 1, while Osbron was 2-for-3 in Game 2.
The Racers got their first win in Game 1 Saturday against Corpus Christi, 5-1, as they ended any Islander comeback hopes with three runs in the sixth after leading 2-1. Calloway County’s Adison Hicks, along Erin Lackey and Lindsey Carroll all had two hits with Lackey getting two RBIs.
Hannah James got the win on the mound with four innings of no-hit ball after Bre Haislip went the first three frames and gave up four hits.
Game 2 was not defensive in any sense as the Racers almost overcame a huge deficit, scoring seven runs in the sixth inning to send its game with the host Wildcats into extra innings before falling, 13-12 in eight. Abilene Christian scored 12 times in the first four innings but the Racers tied in the sixth with RBI doubles from Carroll and Lackey being the big shots.
Osbron became the 14th player in Racer history to have four or more hits in a single game, going 4-for-4 with five RBIs and scoring two runs.
Lackey had three hits, while Fischer had two and added two RBIs, as did Bailey Broemmer and Riley Jestadt.
