ABILENE, Texas   After having the best season in program history last year, Murray State’s softball Racers started the 2023 season this past weekend in Texas.

The start was a bit rocky as Murray State was 2-3 in the Wildcat Invitational that was hosted by Abilene Christian. However, it ended with a big positive as the Racers edged Texas El-Paso, 7-6, on Sunday.

