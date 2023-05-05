Racers prepare for Mo State

Murray State’s Jadyn Thompson scores a run earlier this season.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Murray State lost a little momentum in its last softball outing this past weekend at Southern Illinois, dropping two of three games to the Salukis.

However, this weekend presents an altogether new opportunity as the Racers welcome the current second-place team in the Missouri Valley Conference to Racer Field in Missouri State. The teams will begin a three-game series on Saturday with a doubleheader that starts at noon.

