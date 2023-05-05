MURRAY — Murray State lost a little momentum in its last softball outing this past weekend at Southern Illinois, dropping two of three games to the Salukis.
However, this weekend presents an altogether new opportunity as the Racers welcome the current second-place team in the Missouri Valley Conference to Racer Field in Missouri State. The teams will begin a three-game series on Saturday with a doubleheader that starts at noon.
Murray State (32-18 overall, 16-8 in The Valley) is in fourth place in its new conference after winning the Ohio Valley Conference regular season and tournament titles last season. The two losses at Carbondale put the Racers a half-game behind Illinois State for third.
Mo State is three games ahead of the Racers in the league standings and is 29-18 against a very tough schedule. However, the Racers have fared well against a strong schedule as well, including a win early in the season against a Mississippi State team in Starkville that is starting to make noise in the powerful Southeastern Conference.
This is also an important matchup for both teams as it marks their final games of the regular season ahead of next week’s Valley Tournament in Carbondale.
