MURRAY — When it comes to college softball games, there is something intriguing about the hardened perennial power going to the home field of a team trying to reach that same status.
The energy level is higher and, usually, the games are very tense.
Starting Saturday afternoon, Murray-area softball fans might want to venture over to Racer Field because there is some serious softball that is going to be played. Ohio Valley Conference powerhouse Southeast Missouri, who won the conference title two seasons ago and just missed winning it last year, is coming for a three-game set with first-place Murray State in what is shaping to be one of the most anticipated home series the Racer program has seen in a while.
“It’s huge,” said Murray State Head Coach Kara Amundson, whose team is carrying a one-game lead into this weekend with a 30-11-1 overall record that is believed to be the best for a Racer team this late in the season. Murray State is 14-3 in OVC play, while preseason OVC favorite SEMO is 21-17 overall and 10-5 in the OVC. SEMO was 46-15 two seasons ago and won 30 games last year.
“Every game we play, moving forward, is huge because they’re all conference games, so we cannot take a break,” said Amundson, who said her team’s final tuneup for this weekend served as a well-timed test, Wednesday’s rain-shortened, but very entertaining affair with a solid Southern Illinois team that ended in a 6-6 tie at Racer Field.
It was a game that had some good moments and not-so-good moments as the Racers jumped to a 6-0 lead and seemed to have SIU ready for the kill. But perhaps momentum from having slipped off the hook after facing a run-rule loss in the fifth inning, the Salukis exploded for five runs in the sixth inning to go from a 6-1 deficit to tied.
From there, neither team could score as the Racers were unable to score after having its first two batters reach base in the eighth before the game was called due to increasingly treacherous conditions, namely on the infield.
“What we’ve capitalized on all year are the three areas of hitting, executing in the circle and defense and we kind of wavered in all three of those (Wednesday) at different moments,” Amundson said. “So we need to make sure we reset, going into the weekend, and just be consistent.
“That’s what Racer softball has been about all year, being consistent. We’ve not been perfect, but, then again, no one is perfect, but we’d like to be consistent.
“It wasn’t necessarily planned this way (for SIU to visit ahead of a 1-2 OVC clash on the Racers’ home field), but SEMO has been at the top of the conference for a long time now and Carbondale is always good. We always have good games with them, so I think it set us up perfectly (ahead of the SEMO series). Their pitching is similar to they’ve got similar kind of hitters to what we’ll see this weekend, so it was absolutely a good prep.”
Murray State had its hitting eye working Wednesday as it ended with 10 hits.
Sierra Gilmore was 3-for-5 Wednesday with a home and a double, while Logan Braundmeier was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and Gracie Osbron was 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
The Racers and Redhawks will play Game 1 at 1 Saturday afternoon, followed by a doubleheader on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. Admission at Racer Field is free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.