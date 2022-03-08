CARBONDALE, Ill. — Murray State softball (10-7) fell 7-0 to Big 10 representative Northwestern (12-4) on Saturday at the Coach B Classic in Carbondale, Illinois.
The Racers held off the power of the Wildcat bats as long as they could but, with the wind blowing out to left field, Northwestern eventually hit three home runs, all to left.
Back-to-back home runs by Northwestern broke the scoreless tie in the fourth and chased starting pitcher Hannah James from the game. Jenna Veber came on in relief as the Wildcats added three more runs in the sixth to go up 5-0.
The Wildcats made it 7-0 in the seventh, hitting a two-run shot off of Emma Olejniczak.
Offensively, the Racers were led by Logan Braundmeier who picked up two of Murray’s four hits.
•••
Murray State entered the event having won nine of its last 12 games and started play at Carbondale by splitting Friday’s games by beating Ball State (4-8), 8-0 in six innings, before being shut out by Northern Kentucky (8-8), 1-0.
Game One – Murray State 8, Ball State 0 (6)
The Racers used a five-run sixth and James’ two-hit performance in taking the win. Braundmeier put the Racers up 1-0 in the first, scoring on an overthrow at third base.
In the fourth, Lindsey Carroll smacked her third triple of the season on the hit-and-run as Osbron and Sierra Gilmore came around to score from first and second.
After Gilmore walked to leadoff the sixth, Osbron crushed a two-run shot over the wall in dead center to extend the lead to 5-0. Back-to-back singles and a walk loaded the bases for Striegel who beat out an infield single, plating one. Isabella Wilson was then hit by the pitch to score another and Braundmeier ended the game with an RBI single to left field.
James was dominant in the circle, striking out five Cardinals, while surrendering two hits.
Game Two – NKU 1,
Murray State 0
The bats were quiet in the night cap as the Racers were held to one hit, while the Norse only had two hits.
The only run to score was an unearned run by the Norse in the bottom of the fifth. Veber took the loss, despite not allowing an earned run. She threw 5.1 innings, striking out five, while Emma Olejniczak replaced Veber in the bottom of the six to throw 0.2 innings.
