MURRAY — If the first two games of this season’s series between ex-Ohio Valley Conference members Murray State and Belmont are any indication at all, today’s third game could be something to behold.
Both of those first two games for the teams, now members of the Missouri Valley Conference, went extra innings. Both were won by Murray State, 3-2 in nine innings in Murray and 1-0 in 10 grueling innings in Nashville. The final regular-season showdown is set for 3 p.m. today at Racer Field.
“Goodness gracious! It’s been a crazy first two games (with Belmont), but I think it’s a big deal for us that we won the series on the road the way we did. That one was a barnburner man!” said Murray State Head Coach Kara Amundson of a game in Nashville that featured two incredible pitching performances.
Belmont’s Maya Johnson only allowed one hit in nine innings and had 20 strikeouts. Murray State’s Hannah James, who had twirled a perfect game in her previous outing against Valparaiso in Murray, was perfect through nine innings against the Bruins. She finally surrendered a hit in the 10th, but was able to retire the final two batters for the win.
“Both pitchers were just insane (James had 14 Ks of her own). It was just one big swing from us that made the difference.”
After Johnson was lifted, Racer power hitter Lily Fischer launched the Racers’ second hit, a solo home run over the left-field fence.
Today’s game also means a chance for the Racers to continue their chase for a possible conference regular-season conference title. Yes, Amundson admits it probably will be very hard to catch defending champion Northern Iowa (17-1, five games ahead of third-place Murray State), but a win today pulls the Racers within four games with a critical series at Southern Illinois this weekend.
It was UNI’s Panthers who welcomed the Racers to their new league with an unceremonious sweep at Racer Field on the opening weekend of conference play. Since then, Murray State has been winning much more than it has been losing, 11-3 to be exact, and winning each series in league play.
“And anything goes. Everybody has at least six games left, maybe more, but we need to get this sweep today. That will give us momentum heading into this weekend,” Amundson said.
Admission to games at Racer Field is free.
