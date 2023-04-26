Fischer

Murray State's Lily Fischer prepares to receive the ball as an Illinois State runner approaches third base earlier this season at Racer Field in Murray.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — If the first two games of this season’s series between ex-Ohio Valley Conference members Murray State and Belmont are any indication at all, today’s third game could be something to behold.

Both of those first two games for the teams, now members of the Missouri Valley Conference, went extra innings. Both were won by Murray State, 3-2 in nine innings in Murray and 1-0 in 10 grueling innings in Nashville. The final regular-season showdown is set for 3 p.m. today at Racer Field.

