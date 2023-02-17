MURRAY — ’The Murray State softball team travels to Troy, Alabama this weekend for four games at the 2023 Troy Invitational. The Racers will take on Kennesaw State and Troy on both Friday and Saturday.
MURRAY — ’The Murray State softball team travels to Troy, Alabama this weekend for four games at the 2023 Troy Invitational. The Racers will take on Kennesaw State and Troy on both Friday and Saturday.
The Opponents
Troy went 2-2 last weekend at home with a pair of wins over SIUE and two losses to Belmont. Libby Moore led the Trojans offensively by hitting .500 including two home runs and three RBIs. In the circle, Leanna Johnson went 2-2 with a 0.39 ERA and 20 strikeouts.
Kennesaw saw the majority of their weekend at the Stinger Classic in Montgomery canceled, but did leave with a win over Tennessee Tech and a loss to UT Martin. On Wednesday, the Owls took down Mercer, 7-0, in a midweek game at home. Pacy Villa went 6-for-10 with six RBIs to lead KSU over their first three games. Melanie Bennett is currently 1-0 on the season for the Owls in the circle with seven strikeouts.
Notes
•The Racers went 2-3 on opening weekend with wins over A&M-Corpus Christi and UTEP. The Racers nearly had a third win after they rallied from seven runs down to tie the game at 12. However, the Racers could not complete the comeback and fell in eight innings.
•Gracie Osbron became the 14th Racer in program history to have four hits in a single game when she went 4-for-4 against UTEP.
• Hannah James posted a WHIP of just 0.79 last weekend allowing just eight hits and a walk over 11.1 innings.
•After a week in which she batted .533 with eight RBIs and a home run, Gracie Osbron was named as the MVC Player of the Week.
