MURRAY — Last year’s Ohio Valley Conference softball champion and NCAA Tournament qualifier Murray State finds itself with a chance to vault into the thick of the Missouri Valley Conference race this weekend.
After being welcomed to Valley play unceremoniously with last year’s Valley regular-season champ, Northern Iowa, sweeping the Racers at home, they have recovered to win six of their last seven games inside the conference. Starting today, Murray State entertains a Valparaiso ballclub that is next-to-last in conference play (1-9) with a three-game sweep affirming the Racers as the No, 2 preseason pick in The Valley.
