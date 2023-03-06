STARKVILLE, Miss. — Last year, Murray State got a taste of the big time in college softball by making its first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

This included an up-close view of how things go with the “upper crust.” The Racers were sent to a regional at the largest on-campus stadium in the country —  on the campus of Southeastern Conference power Alabama in Tuscaloosa. They lost both of their games, but in close contests, one going to extra innings.

Tags

Recommended for you