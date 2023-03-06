STARKVILLE, Miss. — Last year, Murray State got a taste of the big time in college softball by making its first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
This included an up-close view of how things go with the “upper crust.” The Racers were sent to a regional at the largest on-campus stadium in the country — on the campus of Southeastern Conference power Alabama in Tuscaloosa. They lost both of their games, but in close contests, one going to extra innings.
Saturday, the Racers showed they may have learned some lessons from Tuscaloosa, not only facing another SEC heavyweight — Mississippi State — but beating the Bulldogs, 4-1, for the Murray State program’s first win over a Power 5 team in 11 years.
Miss State did take a rematch Sunday by a 5-3 score in eight innings that marked the Racers’ first loss in five games and leaves them at a solid 12-7 after four weeks of play.
Heroes were aplenty for Murray State in this significant win for the program. At the top of the list was pitcher Jenna Veber, who scattered seven hits in a complete-game win.
Murray State also took advantage of four Miss State errors, which resulted in three runs. A throwing error, in fact, allowed Taylor Jackson to score one of those runs after Calloway County freshman Adison Hicks’ sacrifice fly gave the Racers a 1-0 lead. Jackson also drove in a run in the sixth, made possible by an earlier error.
Lily Fischer also supplied a run with a home run in the seventh as the Racers won with only three hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.