Lackey

Murray State's Erin Lackey makes contact with her bat in a game earlier this season against Ball State at Racer Field in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — The Murray State softball team returns home Friday and Saturday to host the 2023 Racer Classic against Illinois State and Youngstown State at Racer Field in Murray, Kentucky. Friday’s Murray State games will air on ESPN+, while Saturday’s games will be on ESPN3.

 

