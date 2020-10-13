MURRAY — For Lexi Jones and the Murray State softball team, there is a sense that there is a great deal of unfinished business after the 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Racers were 12-10 after opening the season with one of the more difficult schedules in the program’s history that featured contests against No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 14 Oklahoma State. Additionally, the Racers played all 22 contests on the road.
Coming off a solid start to the abbreviated 2020 campaign and knowing that most of the roster returned from a year ago, Jones says the team morale is higher than ever. “Having a majority of the team back for the 2021 season, we know what we are capable of - especially after our hot start last year. We have a ton of new talent this year, which makes things even more exciting, because we know how much better we can be with the new additions,” said Jones.
The Racers welcome eight new additions to the squad for 2021, and the strong class of newcomers is a huge spark to the already-talented roster.
Getting the opportunity at a fifth year, after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to make up for the lost season, means that Jones is the true Racer veteran in the locker room as the only player on the roster to have already experienced four years in a Racer uniform.
“It is hard to explain how different this year feels compared to last year. Technically I am still a ‘senior,’but my headspace is completely different than last year,” she said.
Jones, who graduated with her bachelor’s degree in advertising in the spring of 2020, is now pursuing her master’s in mass communications.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.