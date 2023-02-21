TROY, Ala. —The Murray State softball team completed Day 2 of the 2023 Trojan Invitational by topping Kennesaw State, but falling to host Troy Saturday at the Troy Softball Complex.
Murray State opened the day with a 7-1 win over Kennesaw’s Owls, but fell to the Trojans in the finale, 6-0.
•Saturday’s opener solely belonged to the Racers, with Murray State scoring seven consecutive runs off of nine hits, not allowing Kennesaw State to score until the seventh inning.
•Lily Fischer led the Racers offense by going 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI, while Gracie Osbron drove in a game-high three runs on a double, her lone hit of the game.
•Jenna Veber went the distance in game one allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts and just one walk.
•In Game 2, Murray State mustered just four hits but could not push any runs across the plate. Meanwhile, the Trojans scored six runs on eight hits and one Racer error.
•Fischer once again led Murray State by going 2-for-3 with a double, while Taylor Jackson and Jadyn Thompson had the other two hits for the Racers against the Trojans.
The Murray State softball team split the opening day of the event on Friday with a 7-2 win over Kennesaw, followed by a 4-2 loss to Troy.
•Game 1 was scoreless for the first three innings, until the Owls scored two in the top of the fourth. However, those were the only two runs of the day for Kennesaw State, as Murray State scored seven unanswered to secure the win.
•Gracie Osbron celebrated her birthday in grand fashion with back-to-back home runs in the fourth and fifth innings. She finished the game 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs.
•Hannah James allowed just two runs over the first four innings, while striking out seven. However, it was Veber who got the win by allowing no runs on no hits with five strikeouts over the final three frames.
•In Game 2, it was the Racers that jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. However, the roles were reversed this time around, as Troy scored four unanswered after that to seal the win.
•Erin Lackey led the Racers at the plate by going 2-for-4 in game two, while Lily Fischer drove in both of MSU’s runs on a double.
The Racers return home to open their 2023 home slate with the Inaugural Velvet Milkman Invitational. The three-day event, which begins Feb. 24, will include the Racers, Ball State, Bellarmine, Loyola Chicago and Miami (Ohio).
