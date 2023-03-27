PEORIA, Ill. — Murray State completed a three-game sweep of Bradley Sunday as Hannah James posted nine strikeouts and allowed only three hits in a 3-0 win.

The Racers  (19-12 overall, 4-3 in Missouri Valley Conference play) scored three runs as Lily Fischer, Erin Lackey and Taylor Jackson each had an RBI. The sweep over Bradley (10-21, 2-4 in Valley play) marks the Racers’ first ever Valley series win.

