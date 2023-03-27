PEORIA, Ill. — Murray State completed a three-game sweep of Bradley Sunday as Hannah James posted nine strikeouts and allowed only three hits in a 3-0 win.
The Racers (19-12 overall, 4-3 in Missouri Valley Conference play) scored three runs as Lily Fischer, Erin Lackey and Taylor Jackson each had an RBI. The sweep over Bradley (10-21, 2-4 in Valley play) marks the Racers’ first ever Valley series win.
James moved up to 7-5 after posting her second shutout of the season against the Braves. She now has 20 career shutouts as a Racer.
Jackson posted RBIs in back-to-back-to-back games as she also had an RBI in Saturday’s 2-1 win and another in Friday’s 5-3 win. Her two-run double made pitcher Jenna Veber a winner Saturday as Veber gave up four hits and moved to 10-3 on the season.
The Racers opened the series on Friday by erasing a 2-0 deficit after three innings. Saxon Radcliffe also had an RBI single, while Lindsey Carroll was 2-for-3 with an RBI single and Alley Schyck’s ground-out also drove in a run after Carroll’s hit put the Racers ahead in the sixth inning.
The Racers, last season’s champions of the Ohio Valley Conference, have won four straight games in their new conference, The Valley. They came from behind to get their first Valley win on Wednesday against former fellow OVC rival Belmont.
