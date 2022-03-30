MURRAY — A dramatic seventh-inning rally in the day’s first game and an early outburst in the night cap highlighted Murray State’s softball sweep of rival Austin Peay Tuesday at Racer Field.
Freshman Erin Lackey’s two-out single scored the Racers’ only runs in a 2-1 win over the Governors in Game 1. Then, it was classmate Isabella Wilson’s two-run single in the second inning that supplied all of the scoring in a 2-0 win in Game 2. The wins move the Racers to 24-8 on the season, kept them perfect in Ohio Valley Conference play (8-0) and extended their winning streak to a program-record 14 games.
“We literally were just talking in our huddle about how, sometimes, you just have to find a way to win and it’s not always going to be pretty and not always going to be perfect, but that’s what we did today,” said Murray State Head Coach Kara Amundson.
“The coach in me is telling them, ‘Hey! We need to do this, this and this and need to keep getting better,’ but I just super proud of them, without a doubt. And I’m super proud of what we’re creating and what we’re building.”
It appeared Peay, picked second in the OVC preseason, would derail the Racers’ progress in Game 1. The Governors (15-17, 2-6 in the OVC) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth, then escaped a Racer rally in the sixth when second baseman Lindsey Carroll’s possible tying hit resulted in a hard lineout to second and an inning-ending double play.
However, it was the bottom of the Racers’ order that delivered in the seventh. First, Wilson’s bloop single to left gave Murray State runners at first and second with one out. Jensen Striegel then bunted those runners to second and third and Logan Braundmeier’s walk loaded the bases.
That set the stage for Lackey, who popped a pitch into right-center field for the game winner, setting off a wild celebration from her teammates.
“It was a big moment but I knew I had to do something for the team. They played their butts off,” said Lackey, who had extra motivation. “Yeah, I’m from Clarksville (Tennessee, home of Peay), so I really wanted it. I was so happy.”
There were not too many nervous moments in Game 2 as starting pitcher Kamryn Carcich pitched three scoreless innings and Jenna Veber handled the final four. Veber did pitch out of a runners-on-the-corners situation with one out in the fifth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.