COOKEVILLE, Tenn.— Murray State stayed one game behind Belmont for first place in Ohio Valley Conference softball this past weekend by sweeping Tennessee Tech in three games.
The Racers (35-14-1 and 19-6 in OVC play) finished the sweep of Tech with a 7-3 come-from-behind win Sunday after trailing 3-0 after one inning. The Racers worked their way back into the game, drawing even at 3-3 on a Sierra Gilmore sacrifice fly in the fifth. Taylor Jackson then put Murray State ahead to stay with an RBI single.
Murray State then finished the comeback in the sixth as Gilmore’s two-run single and Lily Fischer’s RBI single ended the scoring.
Jenna Veber (14-7) got the win on the mound by going the final six innings and allowing only three Golden Eagles hits.
Gilmore was 1-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored, while Logan Braundmeier and Gracie Osbron were both 2-for-4 with Braundmeier scoring two runs and Osbron one.
However, Belmont (30-12, 20-5 OVC) maintained its OVC lead by sweeping Eastern Illinois in Nashville. The Racers will now finish their regular season with three games next weekend against Morehead State in Murray, while Belmont will have to travel to Cape Girardeau, Mo. and deal with a very strong Southeast Missouri team.
The Racers started the series in Cookeville by sweeping a doubleheader Saturday by scores of 7-3 and 10-1 in five innings.
In Game 1, the Racers did not have their first hit until the fifth inning, yet already led 2-0 as Tech had five walks, hit four batters, had a wild pitch and two errors. The Racers ended the game with six hits, including back-to-back triples from Osbron and Fischer in the seventh.
Hits were not a problem in Game 2 as the Racers hammered Tech for 11 in five innings. Those included Jackson’s first grand slam homer of her Racer career, while Braundmeier had a homer of her own and Osbron had a double.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.