MURRAY — After a 7-0 loss on Friday that opened a three-game series with Missouri Valley Conference softball opponent Evansville, Murray State Head Coach Kara Amundson was preaching one big thing to her Racers.
Find a way to win the next two games.
The request was granted as the Racers recovered to get a dramatic 5-4 walk-off win in nine innings Saturday, then were dominant in a 6-2 win Sunday that gave them the series and third place in The Valley at 12-5, two games ahead of fourth-place Southern Illinois and Indiana State.
“Friday wasn’t very pretty from us,” Amundson said of how her team committed three errors on defense and left eight runners on base offensively. “So responding (Saturday) and again (Sunday) was important. (Evansville) had been good down the stretch here lately, scoring a lot of runs and winning a lot of games (now 7-10 in Valley play).
“Anytime we can win the series at this point of the year is going to be a positive.”
Saturday, the Racers found themselves in yet another extra-innings affair after going 10 pressure-packed innings with Valley rival Belmont on Tuesday and winning that contest, 1-0, in Nashville. And it was the same player that put the Racers on top that day that ended the drama Saturday.
Lily Fischer’s solo home run on Tuesday provided the only run that day. Saturday, she found redemption for missing on an earlier chance to win it in the seventh by smashing a double a right-center field that scored teammate Gracie Osbron from second in the ninth.
“Gracie getting that double was a big ball for us,” Amundson said of Osbron’s big hit that came with two outs. “And Lily doing what she did was just huge.”
Bre Haislip, who continues to provide a big third punch in the circle with Racer stalwarts Hannah James (who moved to 12-5 on the season Sunday by two-hitting the Purple Aces for six innings) and Jenna Veber, pitched two innings of scoreless ball in getting the win Saturday and moving to 5-3. The Racers ended Saturday with 10 hits as Lindsey Carroll was 4-for-4 with a double and two runs scored and was the only Racer to have multiple hits.
Sunday, the Racers had eight hits with Carroll again being the only Murray State player with more than one as she was 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Erin Lackey and Saxon Radcliffe both had run-scoring doubles, while Ailey Schyck had an RBI triple.
The win moved the Racers to 28-15 overall, while Evansville dropped to 21-21.
