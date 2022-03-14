MURRAY — On the other side of the return of Daylight Savings Time, this week’s weather conditions are expected to resemble spring.
That was not the case on Friday as Murray State softball concluded a three-game opening set with Loyola-Chicago in the Racer Classic at Racer Field. In fact, the conditions were more conducive to the Windy City than western Kentucky this time of year — raw, cold and, in the style of famed Wrigley Field, the wind was blowing out.
That meant it was a must for pitchers to keep the ball down in the strike zone, which did happen. Only a handful of hit balls gained altitude, none of which threatened the fence.
In the end, this was a low-scoring affair and, in spite of having one fewer hits and committing one more error than the Ramblers, the Racers emerged with a 3-2 win.
“Coming in, with the wind blowing out like that, we had two pitchers scheduled to put balls on the ground,” said Murray State Head Coach Karen Admunson of hurlers Hannah James (four innings, four hits) and winner Jenna Veber (three innings, no hits). “Especially with Jenna, she always puts balls on the ground for us, but they both a good job in the circle.”
The rest came down to how most fast-pitch softball games are decided, manufacturing runs, which the Racers (12-8 with the win) did a little better on Friday.
In the second, the Racers took the lead as third baseman Gracie Osbron’s triple was followed by second baseman Lindsey Carroll’s sacrifice fly to right field. In the fourth, pinch hitter Erin Lackey gave the Racers a 2-0 lead by drawing a bases-loaded walk.
The Ramblers (who seem much better than their 6-11 record) tied the game with two runs in the top of the fifth, setting the stage for the Racer’ winning surge in the bottom half.
Center fielder Chloe Jacque’s bunt single advanced right fielder Logan Braundmeier to second. Then, shortstop Sierra Gilmore’s fielder’s choice put runners at the corners with two outs. With Osbron batting, Gilmore attempted to steal second but became caught between first and second. Seeing an opening, Braundmeier dashed for home and beat the throw for the eventual winning run.
Veber then finished the game by retiring the Ramblers in order in both the sixth and seventh frames.
“That’s how this sport is sometimes,” said Admunson, whose team won on a day it had only three hits. “The errors we had today didn’t come back to get us too bad (only one figured in the Loyola scoring) and we were able to scratch a couple of runs across today when we needed to.
“We’re starting to trust our abilities. We’ve talked about being consistent in the circle, we talked about being consistent on defense and on offense and, if we put those things together from game-to- game, we’re going to find a way to win a lot of games.”
Thursday, the Racers responded well after a tough 4-3 loss to the Ramblers in the opener of the event. Murray State sent the game into extra innings, then matched the Ramblers in the eighth before they scored again in the ninth and the Racers could not answer.
The Racers’ response was an 8-5 win in the night cap.
“That was not the first extra-inning we’ve had and what you hope for is that we can learn from these adventures by the end of the year because we know we’re going to get into tough situations,” said Admunson, who said she liked what she saw in the second game of the Classic. “I think we responded well in Game 2. We came out with guns a blazing and put some runs on the board really quickly and I think we kind of changed our mentality.”
Murray State hit Loyola with six runs in the first two frames to establish control in a game that the Racers registered 13 hits. Braundmeier, Gilmore and Osbron all drove in two runs, while Carroll was 3-of-4 with an RBI.
