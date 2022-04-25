MURRAY — Like most coaches, Murray State’s Kara Amundson was not too thrilled with the last outing of a crucial three-game softball series Sunday with Ohio Valley Conference powerhouse Southeast Missouri.
That game ended in a 5-2 loss as the Redhawks seemed to show the form that has made them a very strong program the past several years. However, the weekend was not a total loss.
The Racers took two of the three games, winning Saturday’s first encounter, 1-0, then winning Sunday’s first contest by a 4-0 score. Those wins leave the Racers at 32-12-1 overall and 16-4 in OVC play, which is tied with Belmont for first place.
“They’re always super solid, so we knew this was going to be a dogfight,” Amundson said of the Redhawks (22-19, 11-7 OVC), who are two years removed from an NCAA Tournament appearance in which they won a game.
“They’ve been at the top of the conference for a number of years now, either finishing 1 or 2, and they’ve won the OVC) tourney more than once. So, taking two of three games this weekend is big right now.”
Racer pitching ace Hannah James was in the circle for both wins against SEMO, which resulted in two-hitters. James kept the dangerous Redhawks pacified by striking out nine hitters Saturday, then striking out 10 on Sunday.
“That’s tough, right?” Amundson said of James. “She goes 14 innings and found a way to do something different against them, and she had to. You can’t do the same thing five or six times against this team. And (SEMO pitcher Rachel) Rook is a heck of a pitcher and made it very tough for us (no hits in 2 1/3 innings Saturday, four hits and eight strikeouts in Sunday’s first game and two hits, five strikeouts in getting the save in Sunday’s second game).
To win their two games, Murray State had to find a way to score runs. Saturday, it was catcher Taylor Jackson scoring first baseman Lily Fischer with a single after Fischer had doubled in the second inning. Sunday, it was the old adage of simply getting the ball in play as reserve Jordan Childress, pressed into duty because of her bat, reached base on a throwing error after hitting a ground ball with the bases loaded in the sixth to the SEMO shortstop. The throw was wild to first, allowing not only Sierra Gilmore to score from third but also Gracie Osbron from second.
Seconds later, after Erin Lackey walked to reload the bases, Logan Braundmeier scored two more runs with a single to right field.
“We put some pressure on them and took advantage of that error and that gave Hannah an opportunity to settle into the moment a little bit for the seventh,” Amundson said of James shook off a leadoff hit to retire the final three batters in order.
In the final game Sunday, the Racer defense had a bad third inning with three errors that led to four runs and allowed the Redhawks to take the lead after a Jackson single plated Fischer, who had doubled, in the second. Braundmeier homered in the fifth and Racers mounted several threats to score many more runs but could not get the timely hit they needed.
