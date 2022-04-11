NASHVILLE — Murray State headed into a weekend series at Belmont tied with the host team for first place in Ohio Valley Conference softball.
It left Nashville with first place all to itself after taking two of three games from the Bruins. Murray State (27-11 overall) is now 11-3 in OVC play and holds a one-game lead over Belmont. Sunday’s 7-2 win provided that separation after the teams split a doubleheader on Saturday at E.S. Rose Park.
Murray State took command quickly on Sunday, scoring three times in the opening two innings. The Racers closed the deal with four runs in the fifth and sixth frames.
Logan Braundmeier was 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored for the Racers on Sunday, while Gracie Osbron was 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Isabella Wilson was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored. Lindsey Carroll also drove in two runs as she was 1-for-3 with a double.
Hannah James scattered six hits in going to 13-3 in the circle this season. She struck out nine batters as well.
Murray State won Game 1 of the series, 10-1, Saturday as James held the Bruins to four hits and had nine Ks. The Racers spotted Belmont a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but quickly turned that around as Osbron led the way with a solo home run in the fifth and a grand slam in the sixth, becoming the 13th Racer in program history to homer twice in a game and the 16th to hit a grand slam.
Belmont returned the favor in Game 2 with a 12-5 win. Osbron, Sierra Gilmore and Braundmeier were each 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the game.
