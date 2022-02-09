MURRAY — The Murray State Racers softball team was voted to finish third in the Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll, as released by the OVC. The poll, which is voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors, saw the Racers receive 121 ranking points and one first place vote, placing them behind 2021 OVC Regular Season champions Southeast Missouri (157) and Austin Peay (140).
Murray State finished the 2021 season with a 19-15 OVC record and a 22-29 overall mark to finished sixth in the league. The Racers return two-thirds of their starting lineup and top two pitchers.
Additionally, senior Sierra Gilmore has been named to the OVC’s preseason Players to Watch List for the second season in a row. The Williamsburg, Indiana native led the Racers in batting average (.327), slugging percentage (.532), on-base percentage (.381), hits (51), RBI (40), and doubles (17) through in 2021. Her 17 doubles were the most in the Ohio Valley Conference.
2022 OVC SOFTBALL PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
1. Southeast Missouri (16) - 157
2. Austin Peay (2) - 140
3. Murray State (1) - 121
t4. Eastern Illinois - 107
t4. UT Martin (One first-place vote) - 107
6. SIUE - 82
7. Tennessee Tech - 69
8. Belmont - 63
9. Tennessee State - 33
10. Morehead State - 21
