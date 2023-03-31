MURRAY — Late Wednesday afternoon, Murray State reserve guard Braxton Stacker announced in a social media post that he would be entering the transfer portal.

A 6’5” freshman, Stacker played sparingly for the Racers this past season during their inaugural season in the Missouri Valley Conference. He averaged 0.7 ppg and0.3 rebounds a game and saw 34 minutes of playing time (2.8 per game) in 12 appearances. 