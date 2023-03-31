MURRAY — Late Wednesday afternoon, Murray State reserve guard Braxton Stacker announced in a social media post that he would be entering the transfer portal.
A 6’5” freshman, Stacker played sparingly for the Racers this past season during their inaugural season in the Missouri Valley Conference. He averaged 0.7 ppg and0.3 rebounds a game and saw 34 minutes of playing time (2.8 per game) in 12 appearances.
Stacker was part of a four-player freshman class that also included guards Justin Morgan and Jaxon Edwards, along with forward Sam Murray II. Stacker came to Murray State after a stellar career at Cardinal Ritter College Prep in the St. Louis area.
“Thank you Murray State for a great freshman year! Thank you to Coach (Steve) Prohm for honoring my scholarship and allowing me to be part of this team and program. Thank you to my teammates for helping me grow and get better everyday. I will be entering my name in the transfer portal,” Stacker said in his Twitter message.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.