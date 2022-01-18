CHARLESTON, Ill. — It was a day of history on Monday for the Murray State men’s and women’s basketball programs in a sweep of host Eastern Illinois.
In the Racer women’s hard-fought 80-71 win, guard Macey Turley joined current assistant coach Amber Guffey as the only players from that program to have scored 1,500 points and had 400 assists. Turley hit that mark in the second quarter at Lantz Arena on a day she scored 18 points to tie forward Katelyn Young for team-high scoring honors.
Then, came the men’s 72-46 win in which guard Tevin Brown passed Racer Hall of Famer Isaiah Canaan for most career 3-pointers. Brown’s bomb early in the second half gave him 305 made threes so far as a Racer; he finished with five treys Monday as he scored a team-high 19 points.
However, while these records were highlights, for a couple of teams seeking big things this season, they were just part of the bigger picture.
The Racer women’s win was particularly important because it was coming on the heels of a disappointing outing Saturday against defending Ohio Valley Conference Tournament champion Belmont in Nashville. Monday’s game marked a chance to regain confidence and it seemed as if it would be easy for a while. Murray State (12-5, 4-2 in OVC) led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter after the Panthers (6-9. 1-3 OVC) jumped to an early nine-point advantage.
However, bolstered by the play of reserve forward Taris Thornton, who would score 14 points, grab six rebounds and make numerous plays all over the court, EIU came exploding back into the contention, twice cutting the lead to only one scant point.
However, the Racers stood tall down the stretch and did not relinquish the lead.
“Our kids being able to get a win on the road is huge for us,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner. “These are the games that are going to help you be better and stronger down the road. It’s never easy to win on the road in conference and they’re a good basketball team. They play really hard and do a lot of things to you that are difficult.”
Thornton became the most difficult player for the Racers in the second half as she scored all but two of her points in the final two quarters. She also was the sole reason EIU would not die and it was going to take something cataclysmic to put down the surge Thornton helped create.
Turley had the answer. After Young scored to make the score 72-69, Turley had the ball on the right side with the shot clock nearing zero as the game clock approached the one-minute mark. Somehow, she was able to launch a 12-foot shot that banked into the basket as the buzzer sounded, extending the lead to five points. Guard Alexis Burpo then bagged a pair of free throws to give the Racers the breathing room they needed.
All five Racer starters finished in double figures as Burpo and forward Hannah McKay had 14 points apiece and guard Lex Mayes had 11.
While there was not nearly as much drama in the men’s game, Racer fans had to have a feeling that the game was never over until the final buzzer.
That is because the Racers (15-2, 5-0 OVC) had lost their last two games at Lantz, one of which resulted in an unwanted appearance on ESPN’s main show “SportsCenter.” That came in 2020 as EIU came back from a 27-point deficit in the second to stun Murray State. The Panthers (2-14, 0-3 OVC) also had come from 13 down last year to beat the Racers in Charleston.
So when EIU made a run before halftime to what had been a 19-point lead to only nine at 33-24, one probably would not have blamed Racer fans for ringing alarm bells. Soon, though, those worries were put to rest.
While they had 18 turnovers Monday, the Racers did a good job of limiting that damage and, in fact, managed to hold a sizable edge in points off turnovers because they capitalized on EIU’s 17 miscues at a much higher rate (25-13). Murray State had four turnovers in the opening stretch of the second half but EIU capitalized on none of them as the Racers outscored the Panthers 17-5 and established a 50-29 lead with about 12 minutes left that kept growing from there.
“I was really pleased with the defensive effort and our attention to detail,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon, whose team limited EIU to 28.6% from the field. “I thought we really made it hard on them to score, plus we had a great performance on the glass (42-26 edge in rebounds).
Besides Brown, Murray State only had one other player score in double figures, forward KJ Williams with 16. However, there were big contributions in other areas as reserve guard Trae Hannibal had eight rebounds to go with his eight points and forward DJ Burns continued his big play on the board, finishing with 10 rebounds to go with his seven points, with seven of those being on the offensive end.
