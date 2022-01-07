MURRAY — If ever a basketball team did not need to have a postponement of a game due to a global pandemic or otherwise, it had to be the Murray State women’s team.
Bitterly disappointed with a 65-62 loss this past Saturday to Ohio Valley Conference opponent Tennessee Tech on their home court at the CFSB Center, the team was very much wanting to return to game action this week. Not only did the Racers need it for their psyche, it also was going to give them a chance to jump back into the middle of the OVC race as wins at Eastern Illinois and Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville would move them to 3-1 in conference play.
That is not happening, though. Wednesday morning, the Racers learned that their weekend in the southern half of the Land of Lincoln was being dashed as both EIU and SIUE were having to pull out of those games due to undergoing heath and safety protocols related to CO-VID-19.
However, not one to wallow in the disappointment of something uncontrollable, Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner on Thursday was finding something positive to the situation.
At least the Racers were learning about the postponements before they left Murray this time.
“Especially for a trip to a place like EIU (four-or-so hours north of Murray, and knowing the weather was going to come in on us (in the form of a significant snow event), to be able to have not gotten on the road is better than already being there,” Turner said, recalling last season when the Racers pulled into the parking lot of The Curb Center in Nashville, thinking they would be playing OVC foe Belmont a few hours later.
They were notified that the game was being postponed due to COVID protocols with the Bruins.
“The kids were locked in, ready to play, prepared, and they get that opportunity taken away. That was kind of a somber bus ride back because that’s a big game for us. Belmont is the cream of the crop of the OVC (and went on to win the OVC Tournament last year), but strange things can happen, and, yes, there could be a time this year where we are headed for the gym to play a game and we get a phone call.”
This is now life for Turner and her team, as well as Murray State Men’s Head Coach Matt McMahon and his team and every other program in the country. At a moment’s notice, a game could be moved, causing all kinds of havoc with scheduling.
Both Murray State teams are dealing with this issue. Along with the women’s Illinois venture disappearing for this weekend, the men have also had two OVC games have to be moved because of COVID issues. This past Saturday’s game with Tech in Murray has been moved to Jan, 24. Along with the women, their game at EIU also was lost because of a COVID issue with the Panthers. That game has been moved to Jan. 17, creating a very unusual situation for the men.
Like the women, they will face EIU in back-to-back games with a second game in Murray already set for Jan. 20. The Tech makeup date, for a game in Murray, will also come before a regularly scheduled contest against the Golden Eagles in Cookeville, Tennessee on Jan. 27.
McMahon’s appearance on the weekly “Hey Coach” radio show on FROGGY 103.7 came before he and his program learned of the EIU postponement on Tuesday. However, he was already discussing the back-to-back format with Tech.
“I’ve never had a situation (since coming to Murray State as an assistant in the early 2010s) where we’re going to play here on that Monday, then load up the bus and play that same team at their place,” he said. “The challenge becomes playing so many teams in such a short window, but you’d just love to get into the rhythm of playing each Thursday and Saturday of each week and the routine of everything.”
Both Turner and McMahon said that they will use any off time created by a postponement to their advantage with additional practice sessions. However, Turner said the schedule is going to make this a bit of a struggle.
“This basically puts us in the situation of going Thursday, Saturday, Monday ... Thursday, Saturday, Monday ... Thursday, Saturday ... and that caught up with us a little bit last year,” she said. “You don’t have that many days to prepare for teams .”
The SIUE makeup date is Jan. 24, which means the men will be at home with Tech, while the women will be at Edwardsville that same night.
McMahon said his team handled the disappointment of learning that last week’s Tech game was postponed very well, as the 106-81 final score of the OVC opener against Southeast Missouri seemed to show. He said his team then tried to keep as close to its Saturday routine as it could, even engaging in a spirited intrasquad scrimmage.
Like Turner, McMahon said he knows the plug can be pulled on a game at any moment.
“This is starting to feel a little like last year, where you weren’t sure you were going to play until you were actually seeing the ball going up,”he said.
Turner also said this a chance for a team to show its toughness.
“Anytime there’s a disruption in your schedule, your response is your responsibility,” she said, once again recalling last year’s postponement at Belmont. “We came back, drove over there on the day of the game and beat them (for the Murray State women’s program’s first win at the Curb Center), so that was a big deal and showed a lot about these kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.