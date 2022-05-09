MURRAY — Murray State tennis announced the signing of Emma Honore last week.
Honore joins the Racers as a junior after playing previously for Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
A native of Royan, France, Honore has put together an impressive collegiate tennis career to this point. While at TAMU-CC, Honore compiled 55 singles wins and 59 doubles wins in her career while also being named All-Southland Conference Second Team for Singles and All-Conference Third Team for Doubles while leading the Islanders to a 2021 Southland Conference Tournament Title. In the NCAA Tournament, Honore and her partner picked up a 6-2 doubles win over #8 Baylor.
This season, Honore was named Al-Conference First team for doubles as the Islanders picked up the Southland Regular Season and Tournament Titles.
Honore will major in marketing while at MSU and plans to finish her bachelor’s degree and pursue her MBA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.