MURRAY — Before Saturday, Murray State’s inaugural athletics season in the Missouri Valley Conference was missing something.
The baseball team still has yet to have its shot, but in every Valley game/match in which Murray State was facing an opponent from its new league head-to-head, it had yet to defeat one Valley member in particular — Northern Iowa.
Saturday afternoon, the women’s tennis team put an end to that, although it was anything but easy. The Panthers fought until the end, but it was the Racers finally ending UNI’s Valley athletics mastery with a 5-2 (matches) victory at the Bennie Purcell Tennis Courts.
“Oh really? I had no idea,” said Murray State Head Coach Jorge Caetano as he was informed of the significance this win had for Murray State overall. “Well, that feels good to know. But they were a problem for us as well and we knew this was going to be a close match, but we played really well, and our energy was really good. I also think that, in the big moments, we played really well and, this late in the season, that’s what you want.
“Every match is going to be close, but you can step up your game when your number is called, and I think we did that today.”
It was two of the Racers’ stalwarts who supplied the finishing touches, both in three sets. Emma Honore shook off a rough second set to defeat UNI’s Darta Dalecka, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, for what was the actual clincher in singles. However, in tennis, it always looks better to win 5-2 instead of 4-3 and Murray State’s Annika Pschorr was not settling for the latter of those scores.
In her three-setter with the Panthers’ Kim Zizek, Pschorr, knowing that Honore had already clinched the victory, came back from 5-2 down in the tie-breaker to win, 8-6 and complete a 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 match victory and claim that fifth win that moved the Racers to 10-8 overall and 4-2 in conference play.
“She’s one of those players where you just can’t count her out. I’ve lost track of how many times, but I think it’s 10 or twelve matches where she’s been down, but she fights back and finds a way to win,” Caetano said of Pschorr, who was on the next court over from Honore. “You kind of feed off each other’s energy and both of them were doing that.”
Murray State set the tone by, first, winning the all-important doubles point and the Racers did that with a sweep as the teams of Honore/Natalie Slezakova, Pachorr/Sarah Bureau and Paola Campigotto/Marit Kruegel all took solid wins. Slezakova and Bureau then won their singles matches, each in straight sets.
Saturday’s win moved the Racers into fourth place in The Valley, one place ahead of Illinois-Chicago, who beat the Racers the previous weekend in Chicago. That road trip also included a shutout loss to first-place Illinois State in Normal, Illinois.
Caetano said his team was looking to redeem itself a bit this week. A Thursday win over Missouri State in Springfield, Missouri preceded Saturday’s conquest of UNI.
“Against both UIC and Illinois State, I didn’t feel like we brought our A game. The Valley is so even everywhere that, if you don’t show up, you’re going to get beat,” he said. “It was kind of a wake-up call, so I think we always need to learn from our mistakes. Now, getting these last two wins, we still have a good look at seeding, and I still think we can get the number two seed.”
To do that, Murray State has to, first, defeat current Valley third-place team Belmont Wednesday in Murray, then head to Des Moines, Iowa and handle current second-place team Drake this Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.