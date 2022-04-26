MURRAY — Murray State (11-9) tennis took the regular season finale over Austin Peay 4-3 on Saturday afternoon at Bennie Purcell Courts in Murray. The win gives the Racers back-to-back victories over the top two sides in the Ohio Valley Conference this season with MSU handing Austin Peay their first conference loss of the season.
The Racers started the day with a doubles victory from Annika Pschorr and Sarah Bureau before the pairing of Stasya Sharapova and Natalie Slezakova clinched the doubles point for MSU to give them an early lead.
Sharapova and Slezakova went 3-0 as a pair this season and are now 11-1 when playing together in their careers. Pschorr and Bureau went 4-1 as a duo in OVC play.
In singles play, Murray State and Austin Peay battled with each side taking three points apiece. Sharapova got MSU going with a win in straight sets to take the number one singles flight. Gabrielle Geolier took her singles point to give Murray State the 3-0 lead on the day before the Governors took three points of their own to make it a 3-3 matchup going into the final point. Pschorr would clinch the final point for the Racers to give secure their 11th victory of the season.
With today’s win, Pschorr goes 6-1 in OVC play at the number three spot and clinches back-to-back matches for MSU as she secured the winning point against Southeast Missouri. Geolier moves to 5-2 in OVC play this season and is now 11-3 in OVC matches in her career in singles.
“Great college match today overall. I felt like all players from both teams were playing at a very high level and it came down to a couple of important points here and there,” Coach Jorge Caetano. “We showed a lot of resilience and fight spirit against a team who had just clinched the regular season yesterday.”
Murray State will be the fifth seed at the OVC tournament and will play fourth seeded SIUE. The winner will take on top-seeded Austin Peay in the semifinals.
“This is a special group of girls who truly believe we can win it all and in a season with lots of ups and downs, I feel like we are peaking at the best possible time. Going to the tournament having back-to-back wins against the number one and number two seeds shows what we are capable of when we are all playing as one unit,” said Caetano.
