MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis concluded its fall season this past weekend (Nov. 5-7) hosting the MSU Invitational while going 13-8 combined in singles and doubles matches in the event against Belmont and Southeast Missouri at Bennie Purcell Courts in Murray.
The Racers went 8-6 in singles and 5-2 in doubles on the weekend. For the fall the Racers improved to 81-29 overall, 58-19 in singles, and 24-11 in doubles.
“We had some great weather and amazing tennis this weekend so we couldn’t ask for a better way to finish the Fall season to be honest. The girls competed their hearts out and left it out there,” Murray State Coach Jorge Caetano said.
“The highlight of the weekend was our doubles play. The entire Fall we have been experimenting with different doubles pairings and this was the first tournament where the girls got to practice with the same partner for an extensive period and we clearly saw the difference on the courts.”
Stasya Sharapova’s win in doubles against Belmont marked her 100th career victory as a Racer, 49 wins in singles and 51 wins in doubles.
“I’m very happy for Stasya for achieving 100 career wins,” Caetano said. “She has played through many injuries and since she stepped foot on campus, she has carried the load of playing mainly in the top 2 positions of our lineup which makes this achievement even more impressive.”
After losing her first singles match of the fall, Gabrielle Geolier finishes the season on a nine-match win streak to finish 9-1 in singles and with the best record on the team.
Caetano said of the junior from Blainville, Canada, “Another dominating weekend for Gabby and I am very proud of her. She finished the season as hot as one can get, and she is unstoppable when she plays with that type of confidence.”
Natalie Slezakova dropped her first singles match this fall and finished the fall 7-1 while Annika Pschorr finished the fall at 7-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.