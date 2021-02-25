AURORA — Murray State women’s tennis returned to competition on Sunday evening, hosting Middle Tennessee at the Kenlake Tennis Center. While the Racers were able to win the doubles point, they could only notch one victory in singles competition as they fell to the Blue Raiders 5-2 in their first match since Jan. 23.
The Racers (1-3) secured the doubles point for the second time this season after a 6-3 victory from Stasya Sharapova/Gabrielle Geolier and a 6-4 triumph from Marit Kreugel/Samantha Muller at the #1 and #3 positions respectively.
“Doubles looked really good,” siad MSU Head Coach Jorge Caetano. “We spent a lot of time in practice on doubles working on our game. We used a lot of our time off to watch some videos of our playing and seeing some of the areas where we need to get better. I think we dominated the net and we were really aggressive. That’s how he practice. We didn’t give them the chance to put the pressure on us, and it really paid off.
“It was also a huge doubles match for Sam. It’s her first match in a long time, and she really stepped up in doubles today. They were down 4-3 and ended up winning 6-4. She’s a really good doubles player. She’s great at the net, and it’s awesome to see her helping our team on the court. Her and Marit were clicking, and they didn’t give their opponent a chance to come back once they started dominating.”
In singles, Sarah Bureau earned the lone singles point for the Racers, cruising to a 6-2, 6-2 straight-sets victory over Middle Tennessee’s Muskan Gupta at the #4 spot.
“Singles were tough. Middle Tennessee is a great singles team, and we knew we were going to have our hands full,” added Caetano. “I felt like we could see the rust in our game in the big points today. I have to give it to Middle Tennessee though today. They were sharp, and they played better in the big moments. We gave ourselves the chances, but couldn’t rise to the occasion today. It’s good that we put ourselves in a position to win, and the more matches we play the better we are going to get. I know we will be ready when it comes to OVC play.”
Bureau improved to 2-2 in singles competition in 2021.
“Sarah is a strong player. For a freshman, she doesn’t play like a freshman. She’s always calm and in control the whole time. She knows what she’s doing, and it was really big to see her playing at that level against a really good opponent where she dominated start to finish. I’m really happy to see her play this well early in the season,” concluded Caetano.
The Racers return to action on Saturday when they travel to Birmingham, Alabama to take on Samford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.