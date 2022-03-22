MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis took the victory over Bradley 5-2 on Sunday afternoon in Peoria, Illinois. The Racers are now 7-6 on the year as they begin conference play on April 1.
After dropping two of three doubles matchups with Bradley, with Paola Campigotto and Jordi Font Montero taking their doubles matchup, Murray State stormed back in singles play to get the win over the Braves. MSU was able to take five of six singles points with Stasya Sharapova taking the number one flight matchup 6-1, 7-6. Sarah Bureau took flight number two to give the Racers the lead 2-1 in the match.
After dropping the third flight, the Racers bounced back in a big way with Gabrielle Geolier, Jordi Font Montero, and Paola Campigotto all taking their matchups to secure the Racer win over the Braves.
“It was a great way to end our non-conference play with a win on the road against a strong future MVC opponent in Bradley,” said Coach Jorge Caetano. “The team responded very well in singles. Every match was close, and the girls did a great job in the big points in order to turn the match our way which is exactly what we needed as we start conference play soon.”
