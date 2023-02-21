MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Murray State fell to Middle Tennessee and Chattanooga in back-to-back matches, Friday and Saturday.

MTSU was first on the scoreboard as Natalie Slezakova and Annika Pschorr fell to the Blue Raider’s doubles pair Love-Star Alexis/Muskan Gupta (6-3). In the first doubles flight, Racers pair Sarah Bureau/Emma Honore were leading their MTSU opponents Noelle Mauro/Sana Garakani (5-2) but this resulted in an unfinished match as MTSU won their third flight by default.

