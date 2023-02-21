MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Murray State fell to Middle Tennessee and Chattanooga in back-to-back matches, Friday and Saturday.
MTSU was first on the scoreboard as Natalie Slezakova and Annika Pschorr fell to the Blue Raider’s doubles pair Love-Star Alexis/Muskan Gupta (6-3). In the first doubles flight, Racers pair Sarah Bureau/Emma Honore were leading their MTSU opponents Noelle Mauro/Sana Garakani (5-2) but this resulted in an unfinished match as MTSU won their third flight by default.
The Racers earned their only point of the match from Natalie Slezakova, defeating Lilly-Sophie Schmidt (6-3), (6-2). The Blue Raiders clinched the match in the second flight of singles play from Sana Garakini who won (7-5), (6-2).
Murray State then came back to play against the Mocs, Saturday.
The Racers fell in a close 3-4 match. UTC won the doubles point by a default match in the third flight and a win from doubles pair Nicole Abel/Pippa Bosman who defeated MSU doubles pair Natalie Slezakova/Annika Pschorr (6-4).
The Racers made a surge in singles play. Natalie Slezakova won the Racers their first point in straight-set wins (6-3), (6-3). Annika Pschorr won in three sets (4-6), (6-4), (6-4) and Emma Honore as well (7-5), (6-7), (6-4). UTC clinched the match in the first singles flight.
“I am proud of this team and the effort they showed this weekend. Playing matches short-handed is not easy mentally, but I think we did a good job overall controlling the things we can control,” said head coach Jorge Caetano.
“We believe that facing adversity always makes us better if we have the right mindset, which we did, so we are going to keep focusing on getting better and competing to the best of our abilities until we have everyone back again.”
