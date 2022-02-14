NASHVILLE — Murray State women’s tennis dropped a tight match to Lipscomb on Friday in Nashville. The Racers doubles teams were able to continue their impressive run to start the year but were unable to secure enough singles points to win the match.
The duo of Stasya Sharapova and Annika Pschorr stayed undefeated in doubles play, winning their matchup 6-4. Natalie Slezakova and Gabrielle Geolier took the second doubles matchup to secure the point for the Racers.
“Doubles looked very good again and I was very pleased with the way we played the big points; we were aggressive, and it paid off,” said Racers Head Coach Jorge Caetano.
The Bison took the first two singles matchups before Sharapova took her singles point, along with Marit Kreugel winning her matchup to make the score 3-2 in favor of Murray State. The Racers would drop the last two matchups to fall to Lipscomb 4-3 on the day.
“In singles, we started very flat and, in DI tennis, you simply can’t do that because everyone is dangerous, and you will dig yourself in a hole that becomes tough to get out,” said Caetano. We did fight hard on every court and showed some flashes of what we can do but unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough.”
