DES MOINES, Iowa — After a heart-wrenching loss to former fellow Ohio Valley Conference rival Belmont Wednesday, Murray State tried to finish its tennis regular season with a win Sunday at tough Missouri Valley Conference opponent Drake.
The host Bulldogs were looking to defend their No. 2 seeding in The Valley and were able to do just that by a 5-2 (matches) final tally at the Roger Knapp Tennis Center in Des Moines. That allows Drake to finish as the runner-up to Illinois State in the final Valley standings with a 7-1 mark in conference play, while Illinois State was a perfect 8-0.
Murray State fell to fifth with a 4-4 mark in its inaugural season in The Valley. The Racers were also 10-10 overall.
While the final total may indicate that Drake (14-7 overall) dominated Sunday’s match, that would not be the truth. Most of the matches were closely contested with some being closer than others.
One of those was with Murray State’s Annika Pschorr, who has made this a habit this season, as she once again emerged with a three-set victory. Pschorr was able to defeat Drake’s Elizabete Klavinska, 7-6, 2-6, 7-6 for her third straight win in a three-setter.
Emma Honore collected the other victory for Murray State, 6-4, 6-1, over Mille Haagensen.
Racer Sarah Bureau did not fall easily in her match with Ines Stephani with both sets going to Stephani by 7-6 scores. Paola Campigotto also fought hard in falling to Drake’s Rebecca Ehn by identical 6-4 scores in straight sets.
Natalie Slezakova also recovered from a lackluster first set against Drake’s Oriana Parkins-Godwin to make the second set much more competitive before falling by a 6-2, 6-4 score.
The doubles matches were also fairly close with Murray State getting a 6-4 win from Honore/Slezakova over Haagensen/Darinka Stepan. Bureau/Pschorr came up short against Drake’s Stephani/Parkins-Godwin, 6-4, while Klavinska/Kendall Hunt were 6-3 better than Campigotto/Marit Kreugel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.