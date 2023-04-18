DES MOINES, Iowa — After a heart-wrenching loss to former fellow Ohio Valley Conference rival Belmont Wednesday, Murray State tried to finish its tennis regular season with a win Sunday at tough Missouri Valley Conference opponent Drake.

The host Bulldogs were looking to defend their No. 2 seeding in The Valley and were able to do just that by a 5-2 (matches) final tally at the Roger Knapp Tennis Center in Des Moines. That allows Drake to finish as the runner-up to Illinois State in the final Valley standings with a 7-1 mark in conference play, while Illinois State was a perfect 8-0. 