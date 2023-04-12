MURRAY — On Saturday, Murray State Head Tennis Coach Jorge Caetano watched his team become the first in Racer athletics to claim a Missouri Valley Conference head-to-head game/match win over Northern Iowa. 

That was good. However, that is small compared to what could happen, starting today. The Racer netters, sitting in fourth place in The Valley with a 4-2 mark in league play), have two more matches in league play with this afternoon’s crucial meeting with former fellow Ohio Valley Conference rival Belmont up first. 

