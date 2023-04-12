MURRAY — On Saturday, Murray State Head Tennis Coach Jorge Caetano watched his team become the first in Racer athletics to claim a Missouri Valley Conference head-to-head game/match win over Northern Iowa.
That was good. However, that is small compared to what could happen, starting today. The Racer netters, sitting in fourth place in The Valley with a 4-2 mark in league play), have two more matches in league play with this afternoon’s crucial meeting with former fellow Ohio Valley Conference rival Belmont up first.
“We still have a good look at seeding,” Caetano said after Saturday’s 5-2 (matches) win over UNI at the Bennie Purcell Tennis Courts in Murray. That is the site of today’s confrontation with the Bruins, who enter third in The Valley at 4-1.
“We still think we can get to the number two seed,” Caetano said, believing that more of the same kind of play from Saturday will be required today in order to secure a win over Belmont. While the overall matches score looked impressive, several of the individual matches were very tight. “I think, in the really big moments, we played really well and, this late in the season, that’s what you want. You know that every match is going to be close and you’re going to have to step up your game when your number is called. I told them I was proud of the way we fought and proud for responding well (after losing at both league leader Illinois State and Illinois-Chicago, now fifth behind the Racers before coming back to beat Missouri State Thursday on the road).
“What defines is how we’re going to deal with adversity moving forward.”
The good news for the Racers, as today approaches, is they know they can beat Belmont. In fact, the Racers have won three of the last four matches with the Bruins. Belmont won last year’s match in Nashville by a 4-3 (matches) score.
An encouraging part to last year’s loss for the Racers is that two of its wins were produced by players still with the team. Both Annika Pschorr and Jordi Font Montero won their singles matches in three sets.
Pschorr had a three-set win Saturday that gave her team its fifth win. Teammate Emma Honore also needed three sets in defeating her UNI opponent for the clinching win.
Murray State faces second-place Drake Sunday in Des Moines, Iowa.
Today’s match is set for 1 p.m. There is no admission for spectators and seating is available, some of which provides protection from the sun.
