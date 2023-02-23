MURRAY— Murray State tennis is set to play Samford and South Alabama in Birmingham, Friday and Saturday.
The Racers are coming off a tough weekend falling to Middle Tennessee (1-6) and Chattanooga (3-4).
Against MTSU, the Racers earned their point in singles play from Natalie Slezakova who won her match (6-3), (6-2). In their close match to Chattanooga, MSU won all their points from singles play. Natalie Slezakova won her match in straight sets (6-3), (6-3). Emma Honore won her match in three sets (7-5), (6-7), (6-4) and Annika Pschorr as well (4-6), (6-4), (6-4).
Samford Scouting Report
The Bulldogs are coming off a loss against the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Samford fell to UAB 3-4 and is currently 4-3 on the season.
South Alabama
Scouting Report
The Jaguars added another win to the column after defeating Southeastern Louisiana last weekend. South Alabama is currently undefeated on the season and will face off against the Racers and Bulldogs, Saturday and Sunday.
