MURRAY — The Murray State women’s tennis team was honored by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association for the spring 2022 semester and were named to the All-Academic Team list for NCAA D-I teams.
The Racers produced five players that had perfect 4.0 grade point averages including: Stasya Sharapova (Astana, Kazakhstan), Natalie Slezakova (Zlin, Czech Republic), Annika Pschorr (Aystetten, Germany), Maggie Smith (Paducah) and Jordina Font Montero (Barcelona, Spain). MSU’s Marit Kreugel (Vleuten, The Netherlands), Sarah Bureau (Nieul-sur-Mer, France) and Paola Campigotto (Joinville, Brazil), Gabrielle Geolier (Blainville, Canada) and Emily Kinsey (Murray) were part of the Racers’ effort in winning the ITA team award.
