MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis announced their 2023 schedule on Thursday morning including nine home matches between the Kenlake Tennis Center at Aurora and Bennie Purcell Courts in Murray.
The season gets underway on Jan. 27 when the Racers host Southern Indiana and Cumberland (Tenn.) at Kenlake. MSU will play three more matches at Kenlake to start the season, hosting Lipscomb along with former Ohio Valley Conference foes Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri.
The Racers will then hit the road for about a month, traveling to Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee and UT Chattanooga before heading to Birmingham, Alabama to take on Samford and South Alabama. Murray State will end the road swing with trips to Central Arkansas and North Alabama.
MSU will get its first Missouri Valley Conference season underway, hosting Valparaiso on March 18 with Bradley coming to town on the 19th. The Racers will host Belmont on March 26 before beginning a conference road trip to Illinois State, UIC and Missouri State.
The Racers host Northern Iowa on April 8 before traveling to Des Moines, Iowa to take on Drake for the last regular season match on April 16. The Valley tournament will be April 21-23 in Normal, Illinois.
“As we embark in this new MVC journey, I wanted to make sure we played some strong competition in our non-conference portion of the schedule which was accomplished,” said Head Coach Jorge Caetano. “Every match will challenge us and prepare us for what the MVC is going to look like in late March and April.”
