MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis announced their 2023 schedule on Thursday morning including nine home matches between the Kenlake Tennis Center at Aurora and Bennie Purcell Courts in Murray.

The season gets underway on Jan. 27 when the Racers host Southern Indiana and Cumberland (Tenn.) at Kenlake. MSU will play three more matches at Kenlake to start the season, hosting Lipscomb along with former Ohio Valley Conference foes Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri.