MURRAY — Murray State tennis is set to host Valparaiso and Bradley, Saturday and Sunday.
The Racers are coming off two wins defeating Central Arkansas (4-3) and North Alabama (5-2).
In their close match against Central Arkansas, the Racers picked up all their points in singles play. Earning MSU their first point, Sarah Bureau had a dominant performance in the first flight, defeating her opponent (6-1), (6-0). The Racers picked up two more wins in the second and third flights. Emma Honore won her match (6-3), (6-2) and Annika Pschorr in three sets (1-6), (6-3), (7-5). Paola Campigotto clinched the match for the Racers winning (6-0), (6-3).
In their match with North Alabama, MSU started off the match by winning the doubles point. Racers double pair Emma Honore/Annika Pschorr defeated their opponents in the second flight (6-2). Doubles pair Paola Campigotto/Jordi Font Montero clinched the doubles point winning their match (6-3). Following in singles play, Sarah Bureau defeated her opponent in the first flight, (6-3), (6-3). Emma Honore won her match in three sets (3-6), (7-5), (6-3). Annika Pschorr gave the Racers another point, winning her match (7-6), (3-6), (7-6). Paola Campigotto had a dominating performance, defeating her opponent in the fifth flight (6-1), (6-2).
Valparaiso Scouting Report
The Beacons are coming off a win over South Dakota.They’re currently 9-2 on the season and begin conference play against the Racers.
Bradley Scouting Report
The Braves travel to Missouri State, Saturday for their first conference match of the season before taking on the Racers, Sunday.
