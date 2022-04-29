MURRAY — Murray State tennis (11-9) is ready for the Ohio Valley Conference Tounament with a quarterfinal matchup with Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville at 10 this morning in Evansville, Ind.
The Racers dropped the regular-season matchup against the Cougars 7-0 on April 9 but won their final two matches entering the tournament, including wins over the top two seeds in Southeast Missouri and Austin Peay.
The Racers are led by Stasya Sharapova and Annika Pschorr who were each named All-OVC Second Team on Thursday. Sharapova has played primarily in the No. 1 flight for the Racers this season, while achieving 112 total career victories across singles and doubles play. Pschorr enters the tournament with a singles record of 6-1 in OVC play this season and won the clinching point in the final two matches of the regular season. The award is the second of Sharapova’s career after being named All-OVC Second Team in 2018, while this is Pschorr’s first All-OVC honors.
SIUE is currently 16-4 overall and 4-3 in OVC play. The Cougars went 2-2 across their final four matches with wins over Tennessee State and Eastern Illinois.
The winner of today’s matchup will play top-seeded Austin Peay in the semifinals at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.