MURRAY — Murray State tennis is set to play Illinois State today and the University of Illinois at Chicago, Friday.
The Racers are coming off two wins defeating Valparaiso (5-2) and a sweep against Bradley (7-0). A home match with Belmont was postponed over the weekend, so the Racers remained 2-0 in conference play, while holding at 8-6 overall.
The Redbirds are entering their match with the Racers undefeated in conference play. Last weekend Illinois State earned two wins at home defeating Drake (5-2) and Northern Iowa (7-0). The Redbirds are on a three-match win streak and are now 10-6 on the season.
The Flames are coming off a win last weekend defeating Valparaiso (5-2). They host the Racers on Thursday followed by a road trip to Bradley, Sunday. They’re currently 2-1 in conference play and 8-7 overall.
