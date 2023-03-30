MURRAY — Murray State tennis is set to play Illinois State today and the University of Illinois at Chicago, Friday.

The Racers are coming off two wins defeating Valparaiso (5-2) and a sweep against Bradley (7-0). A home match with Belmont was postponed over the weekend, so the Racers remained 2-0 in conference play, while holding at 8-6 overall.

