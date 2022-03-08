MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis split its road matches over the weekend with a 6-1 victory over Dayton on Saturday, while falling to Cincinnati 5-2 on Sunday.
Murray State moves to 5-5 on the year and has won the doubles point in all but one match this season.
The Racers took control of the match against Dayton early by taking the doubles point, thanks to wins from the pairings of Gabrielle Geolier/Natalie Slezakova and Marit Kreugel/ Sarah Bureau. Following the doubles matchups with the Flyers, Murray State secured five of the six singles points to capture the victory.
“Against Dayton, our team set the tone early in both doubles and singles, which was something we were missing the last couple of matches,” said Coach Jorge Caetano. “Winning the first set in all but one court in singles made a big difference in the end as we were able to take control of the matches.”
At Cincinnati, the Racers dropped their first doubles point of the season after winning the first nine doubles points of the year. Stasya Sharapova and Annika Pschorr each took their respective singles flights on Sunday.
“Our doubles looked good, and we were only two points away from claiming the doubles point once again, which I felt was crucial in the end,” Caetano said. “In singles, the girls left it all on the court and props to Cincinnati for winning the big points. Our decision-making was much better this weekend, and we just need to execute a little better, so overall, a very encouraging weekend.
