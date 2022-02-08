AURORA — Murray State women’s tennis was dominant in a weekend sweep over Cumberland (Tenn.), winning both matches, 7-0, at the Kenlake State Resort Park Tennis Center. The two wins move the Racers to 4-1 on the season.
The Racers took the first doubles matchups of the day with freshmen Jordina Font and Paola Campigotto taking a 6-1 win. Sarah Bureau and Marit Kreugel secured the doubles point for Murray State, winning 6-2 before Stasya Sharapova and Annika Pschorr completed the doubles sweep with a 6-2 win.
Kreugel began singles for the Racers with a 6-0, 6-1 victory. Bureau and Sharapova took their singles matchups to claim the match point. Font, Campigotto and Natalie Slezakova all won their matches to secure the 7-0 sweep.
In the second match, the Racers again took swept the doubles matchups, then won all six singles matchups without dropping a set.
The Racers have won all five doubles points so far this season with the pairing of Bureau and Kreugel going 8-0 combined during the fall and spring seasons. Sharapova and Pschorr are currently riding a seven-match win streak as a duo.
Sharapova continues to lead the Racers with a 9-0 combined record across doubles and singles play. Newcomers Pschorr, Font and Campigotto are combined 20-3 in singles and doubles so far in the spring season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.