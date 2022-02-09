MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis has been picked to finish fourth in this year’s Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll, as voted on by the league’s head coaches.
The Racers were voted behind Southeast Missouri, Austin Peay and Belmont. Murray State will look to build off an 8-10 overall campaign in 2021 with a 4-3 mark in the OVC. In addition to the preseason team ranking, the Racers also saw two players earn preseason top-10 individual rankings in Stasya Sharapova (No. 7) and Sarah Bureau (No. 8) for the 2021 campaign.
Sharapova, a fifth-year player from Astana, Kazakhstan, surpassed 100 career victories in the fall and is off to a 9-0 individual record this spring. The 2018 All-OVC selection is making an appearance inside the OVC’s preseason top-10 rankings for the fourth-straight season.
As for Bureau, the sophomore is back for her second year of competition after an All-OVC Second Team freshman season. Bureau is off to a hot start to the doubles season with an 8-0 mark across the fall season and through five games this spring.
2022 OVC Women’s Tennis Predicted Order of Finish
Southeast Missouri (5 first-place votes) – 47
Austin Peay (1 first-place vote) – 41
Belmont (2 first-place votes) – 37
Murray State – 33
SIUE – 26
UT Martin – 18
Eastern Illinois – 14
Tennessee State – 7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.