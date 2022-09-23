MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis gets their second round of fall action started on Friday when they head to Central Arkansas for a weekend invitational on Friday and Saturday in Conway, Arkansas. The Racers won two of their first three matches last week with wins over Western Kentucky and Austin Peay.
Senior newcomer Emma Honore leads the Racers in singles play with a 2-1 record on the fall. Seven different MSU players have picked up at least one singles win after one weekend of play.
