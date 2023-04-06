MURRAY — Murray State tennis travels to Missouri State, Thursday and hosts Northern Iowa, Saturday.
The Racers are coming off two losses falling to Illinois State (7-0) and UIC (5-2).
In their match against the Flames, the Racers earned two wins. In the fourth flight, Natalie Slezakova defeated her opponent (6-4), (6-4). Paola Campigotto followed, winning her match in three sets, (3-6), (6-2), (10-6).
Missouri State
Scouting Report
The Bears are coming off a win defeating Northern Iowa in a close match (4-3). This was their first conference win, and they now stand at 1-4 in conference play. The Bears are now 6-13 on the season.
Northern Iowa
Scouting Report
The Panthers are coming off a split weekend defeating Valparaiso (4-3) and then falling to Missouri State (3-4). The Panthers travel to Belmont Friday before traveling to Murray on Saturday.
