MURRAY — Murray State track and field received their championship rings at football’s home opener, Sept. 10.
The rings are for their OVC Indoor and Outdoor Championship sweep last spring.
It is the Racers’ first OVC Indoor Championship title in 30 years.
The outdoor title is the second under head coach Adam Kiesler after the Racers won the first in 2019. Murray State’s history of wins in the outdoor championship have come in 1981, 1982, 1989, 1991, 1992, 2019 and now 2022.
Indoor Championships
Rachel Hagans - 60m
Danielle Wright - Mile
Jenna Pauly - High Jump
Rachel Hagans - Long Jump
Outdoor Championships
Jenna Pauly -Heptathlon
Rachel Hagans – 100m.
Rachel Hagans – Long Jump.
Amirr Evans – 800m.
4x100 relay – Hannah Malone, Teliyah James, Jakayla McSwain, Rachel Hagans.n
