Track rings

Murray State track and field athletes Jenna Pauly, left, and Rachel Hagans display the championship rings they received during Saturday night's football game between the Racers and Jacksonville State at Roy Stewart Stadium.

 DAVID EATON/Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — Murray State track and field received their championship rings at football’s home opener, Sept. 10.

The rings are for their OVC Indoor and Outdoor Championship sweep last spring.