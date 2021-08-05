MURRAY — The Murray State women’s track & field program was honored by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) as an All-Academic Team for their performance in the classroom for the 2020-21 school year.
“We’re all very happy to see the hard work our team put in pay off,” said Murray State head coach Adam Kiesler. “Our academic work is a high priority with our team and it’s nice to see them realize their academic goals.”
The Racers were part of a group of six teams from the Ohio Valley Conference to earn the honor and MSU’s Kenia Seals gained individual honor for her work in the classroom in her exercise science major.
